Akins’ homer leads Cedar Rapids to 5-4 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Jared Akins hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 5-4 win over the Lake County Captains on Wednesday.

The home run by Akins scored Spencer Steer and Gilberto Celestino to give the Kernels a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lake County scored on a single by Ruben Cardenas that brought home Miguel Jerez and Hosea Nelson. In the following at-bat, Jose Fermin hit an RBI single, driving in Billy Wilson to cut the Cedar Rapids lead to 5-4.

Cedar Rapids right-hander Tyler Palm (2-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Luis Oviedo (6-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up two runs and three hits over 3 2/3 innings.