Ernesto’s homer leads AZL Brewers Gold to 6-5 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Larry Ernesto hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the AZL Brewers Gold to a 6-5 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Thursday.

The home run by Ernesto scored Roberto Molina and Odrick Pitre to give the AZL Brewers Gold a 4-0 lead.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Andres Noriega hit a two-run single.

The AZL Brewers Gold later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Andres Melendez scored on a wild pitch, while Pitre scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda saw its comeback attempt come up short after Aldrich De Jongh hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the AZL Brewers Gold lead to 6-5.

Kelvin Bender (1-1) got the win in relief while AZL Dodgers Lasorda starter Joan Valdez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Edwin Mateo doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the AZL Dodgers Lasorda.