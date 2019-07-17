Santos leads Tabasco to 12-4 win over Aguascalientes

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Roel Santos had three hits and two RBI as the Olmecas de Tabasco defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 12-4 on Wednesday.

Tabasco batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including two RBI each from Daniel Carbonell and Alan Espinoza.

The Olmecas later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the fifth.

Tabasco left-hander Juan Pablo Oramas (5-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nestor Molina (4-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.

With the win, Tabasco improved to 3-1 against Aguascalientes this season.