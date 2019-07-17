Boscan leads Quintana Roo to 5-1 win over Laguna

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Wilfredo Boscan allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo over the Algodoneros Union Laguna in a 5-1 win on Thursday.

Boscan (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one run.

Quintana Roo took the lead in the first when Brian Hernandez hit a two-run single and Yordanys Linares hit an RBI single.

The Algodoneros cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Adrian Gutierrez hit an RBI single, driving in Cristhian Presichi.

The Tigres extended their lead in the sixth when Erick Migueles hit a two-run home run.

Reinier Roibal (0-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked three.