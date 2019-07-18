Eierman’s triple leads Stockton to 5-1 win over Lancaster

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jeremy Eierman hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 5-1 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Wednesday.

The triple by Eierman capped a three-run inning and gave the Ports a 3-1 lead after Josh Watson hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Ports later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Ryan Gridley hit an RBI single and Robert Mullen scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Stockton right-hander Bryce Conley (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Will Gaddis (5-6) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings.

Ryan Vilade homered and singled for the JetHawks.