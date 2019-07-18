Davies to start series opener for Milwaukee at Arizona

Milwaukee Brewers (50-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-47, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (7-2, 2.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Milwaukee match up to begin a four-game series.

The Diamondbacks are 20-22 on their home turf. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .321, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .362.

The Brewers are 20-26 in road games. Milwaukee has hit 163 home runs this season, third in the league. Christian Yelich leads the team with 34, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 48 extra base hits and is batting .313. Nick Ahmed has 12 hits and is batting .343 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 109 hits and is batting .331. Keston Hiura is 17-for-37 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .276 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jarrod Dyson: day-to-day (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).