San Francisco takes 5-game win streak into matchup with New York

New York Mets (44-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-49, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (7-4, 4.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (5-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The San Francisco offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, last in the league.

The Mets are 21-32 on the road. New York has hit 134 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 31, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 34 extra base hits and is batting .247. Brandon Crawford is 12-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Alonso leads the Mets with 54 extra base hits and has 71 RBIs. Michael Conforto is 10-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .295 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).

Mets Injuries: Zack Wheeler: 10-day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).