Moon-landing buff Ned Yost is dispensing knowledge ahead of Apollo 11 anniversary

Royals manager Ned Yost teaches media about the moon landing For the second straight day, Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost lectured the media about the moon landing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For the second straight day, Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost lectured the media about the moon landing.

Saturday is the anniversary of one of the most incredible moments in human history.

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon.

As a 13-year-old, Royals manager Ned Yost watched in awe on television. Since that time, he’s studied up on the Apollo 11 landing that day and moon walks that followed.

“I know just about everything there is to know about it,” Yost told Cody Tapp of KCSP (610 AM) on Tuesday. “I’ve studied it. I love it. I watched it. If I could go tomorrow, I’d go.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tapp had asked Yost about the anniversary of Apollo 11, and Yost responded with a question of his own: “Do you know what a 1202 program alarm is?”

That started an entertaining exchange:

For your viewing pleasure. Here is Ned schooling me on the moon landing pic.twitter.com/Q5bdJLRduO — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) July 16, 2019

During a talk with reporters before Wednesday’s game, Yost continued to dispense knowledge as you can see in the video above.