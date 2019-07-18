Suarez, Jimenez and Cannon lead Lowell in win

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Kervin Suarez had four hits, while Gilberto Jimenez and Cameron Cannon recorded three apiece as the Lowell Spinners topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 14-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Suarez doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs. Jimenez singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Lowell started the scoring in the first inning when Cannon and Elih Marrero hit RBI doubles.

Lowell later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run second, when Marrero hit a two-run triple to help punctuate the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miguel Suero (1-1) got the win in relief while Tri-City starter Abdiel Saldana (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Lowell remains undefeated (4-0) against Tri-City this season.