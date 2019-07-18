Green hits two homers as Pulaski gets past Danville 8-4

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Ryder Green hit two of the Pulaski Yankees' season-high five home runs in an 8-4 win over the Danville Braves on Thursday.

Madison Santos, Nelson Alvarez and Saul Torres also homered for the Yankees.

The home runs by Green, both solo shots, came in the fourth off Alger Hodgson and in the eighth off Justin Yeager.

Pulaski right-hander Jhonatan Munoz (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Darius Vines (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing one run and three hits over three innings.

Connor Blair doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Braves.