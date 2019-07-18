Varsho and Westbrook homer to lead Jackson to 6-4 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Daulton Varsho and Jamie Westbrook connected on back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 6-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday.

Varsho hit a two-run shot before Westbrook hit a solo shot that gave the Generals a 5-2 lead.

The Generals tacked on another run in the ninth when Ryan Grotjohn scored on a forceout.

Montgomery saw its comeback attempt come up short after Taylor Walls hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Jackson lead to 6-4.

Justin Donatella (5-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dalton Moats (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Biscuits, Walls homered and doubled, also stealing a base.

Jackson improved to 7-3 against Montgomery this season.