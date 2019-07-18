Young’s single leads Tennessee to 2-1 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Jared Young hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 2-1 win over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday.

The single by Young capped a two-run inning and gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead after Roberto Caro scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Birmingham grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Blake Rutherford.

Wyatt Short (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Danny Dopico (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.