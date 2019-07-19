Marte, Bart spur San Jose to 6-1 win over Rancho Cuca.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Joey Bart hit two home runs, and Jose Marte threw five scoreless innings as the San Jose Giants defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6-1 on Thursday.

Marte (1-4) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking three to get the win.

San Jose started the scoring in the first inning when Bart hit a two-run home run.

After San Jose added two runs, the Quakes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Brayan Morales hit an RBI single, driving in Jeren Kendall.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

John Rooney (0-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked one.