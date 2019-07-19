Sports

Tyreek Hill avoiding a suspension draws mixed reaction from Chiefs, NFL fans

NFL: No suspension for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill

The NFL announced they will not suspend Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and can return to practice and club activities.
The NFL announced they will not suspend Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and can return to practice and club activities. By

Unsurprisingly, the news of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill avoiding an NFL suspension was a hot topic on Friday morning.

The NFL determined after its four-month investigation of child abuse reports involving Hill and his former fiancee Crystal Espinal that Hill didn’t violate the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Hill, who had been suspended by the Chiefs since April 25, is expected to be at training camp when veterans report next week.

There was a lot of talk among fans of the Chiefs and other NFL teams on Twitter about the decision.

Here is what fans who were glad about the news were saying:

There were quite a few negative responses, too. This is a sample of those:

