Peters hits two homers as Okla. City tops San Antonio 11-3

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- DJ Peters hit two of the Okla. City Dodgers' five home runs in an 11-3 win over the San Antonio Missions on Friday. With the loss, the Missions snapped an eight-game winning streak.

Kyle Garlick, Zach Reks and Will Smith also homered for the Dodgers.

Peters hit a solo shot in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in the third, both off Thomas Jankins.

Okla. City right-hander Daniel Corcino (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jankins (9-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.