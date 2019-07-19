Solak hits two homers as Nashville gets past Iowa 6-5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Nick Solak hit a pair of homers, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 6-5 win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday.

Patrick Wisdom and Andy Ibanez also homered for the Sounds.

The home runs by Solak, both solo shots, came in the second off Matt Swarmer and in the seventh off Craig Brooks.

Nashville right-hander Tim Dillard (6-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Swarmer (5-9) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the Cubs, Dixon Machado doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.