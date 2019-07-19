Whalen’s homer leads Bowling Green to 4-3 win over Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Seaver Whalen hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-3 win over the Kane County Cougars on Friday.

The home run by Whalen scored Tony Pena and Ford Proctor to give the Hot Rods a 4-1 lead.

Kane County answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to get within one, including a walk by Dominic Fletcher that scored Geraldo Perdomo.

Nicholas Padilla (6-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kane County starter Adrian Del Moral (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Cougars, Tra Holmes doubled and singled, also stealing a base. Perdomo singled twice, also stealing a base.