Rodriguez Salazar’s double leads Tijuana to 8-7 win over Dos Laredos

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Isaac Rodriguez Salazar hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to an 8-7 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Friday.

Logan Watkins scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and stole second.

Aaron Kurcz (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Francisco Del Rosario (5-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Rudy Flores homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Tecolotes. Josh Rodriguez doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.