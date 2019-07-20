Trageton, Hiott spur Hudson Valley to 12-3 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Garrett Hiott homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Zack Trageton pitched six scoreless innings as the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Lowell Spinners 12-3 on Saturday.

Trageton (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing three hits.

Hudson Valley got on the board first in the third inning when it scored three runs, including a solo home run by Hiott.

The Renegades punctuated the blowout with five runs in the fourth and four in the eighth. In the fourth, Jacson McGowan hit an RBI single, while Cristhian Pedroza hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luis Trevino in the eighth.

Yusniel Padron-Artilles (4-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out six in the New York-Penn League game.

Ricardo Cubillan tripled and doubled for the Spinners.