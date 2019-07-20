Wells leads Fort Myers to 5-0 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Lachlan Wells allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Fort Myers Miracle over the Florida Fire Frogs in a 5-0 win on Saturday.

Wells (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

In the first inning, Fort Myers went up 3-0 early after Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Jose Miranda. The Miracle scored again in the third inning when David Banuelos hit a two-run double.

Hayden Deal (3-9) went three innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

The Fire Frogs were blanked for the 14th time this season, while the Miracle's staff recorded their 16th shutout of the year.

Fort Myers improved to 7-2 against Florida this season.