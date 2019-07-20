Tucker’s run leads Indianapolis to 8-3 win over Durham

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Cole Tucker scored on a double play in the first inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to an 8-3 win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday.

The double play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Indians a 1-0 lead before Kevin Kramer hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Indians later added three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Erik Gonzalez drove in two runs and Steven Baron drove in one, while Hunter Owen and Tucker hit RBI singles in the fifth.

Indianapolis left-hander Cam Vieaux (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Arturo Reyes (6-5) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Bulls, Kevin Padlo homered and singled.