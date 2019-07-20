Mejia hits walk-off homer, Omaha beats Memphis 6-5

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Erick Mejia hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the Memphis Redbirds 6-5 on Saturday.

The Redbirds tied the game 5-5 in the top of the eighth when Ramon Urias hit a three-run home run.

Omaha starter Foster Griffin went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out nine and walked one. Richard Lovelady (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Mike Mayers (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Urias homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Redbirds.