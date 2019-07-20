Springfield beats Corpus Christi 5-2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Alberto Triunfel scored on a groundout in the seventh inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday.

Triunfel scored on the play to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on an error.

The Cardinals later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Lars Nootbaar scored on a groundout, while Yariel Gonzalez hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Jacob Patterson (6-4) got the win in relief while Tanner Duncan (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Hooks, Granden Goetzman homered and singled, driving in two runs.