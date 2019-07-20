Cooke’s single leads Everett to 6-4 win over Spokane

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Billy Cooke hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 6-4 win over the Spokane Indians on Saturday.

The single by Cooke capped a two-run inning and gave the AquaSox a 4-3 lead after Luis Joseph hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The AquaSox added to their lead in the sixth when Carter Bins hit a two-run home run.

Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kellen Strahm scored on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the Everett lead to 6-4.

Everett right-hander Damon Casetta-Stubbs (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ricky Vanasco (3-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up four runs and five hits over four innings.