Urrutia, Perez lift Saltillo over Aguascalientes 8-4

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Urrutia homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Saraperos de Saltillo defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 8-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Juan Perez doubled and singled for Saltillo.

Saltillo went up 6-0 in the fourth after Urrutia hit a two-run single as part of a four-run inning.

After Aguascalientes scored two runs in the fourth on a home run by Marc Flores, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Richy Pedroza hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Michael Wing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Saraperos later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Urrutia and Dariel Alvarez hit back-to-back home runs to secure the victory.

Alejandro Soto (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Aguascalientes starter Ernesto Zaragoza (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Wing doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Rieleros. Pedroza singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.

The Saraperos swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 11-3.