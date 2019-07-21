Pearson leads Fort Myers to 3-2 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacob Pearson doubled and singled as the Fort Myers Miracle beat the Florida Fire Frogs 3-2 on Sunday. The Miracle swept the three-game series with the win.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Florida cut into the lead when Brett Langhorne hit an RBI single, bringing home Logan Brown.

The Miracle added to their lead in the eighth inning when Ryan Jeffers hit an RBI single, bringing home Pearson.

The Fire Frogs saw their comeback attempt come up short after Kevin Josephina hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Fort Myers lead to 3-2.

Fort Myers right-hander Bailey Ober (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nolan Kingham (4-8) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over eight innings.

Fort Myers improved to 8-2 against Florida this season.