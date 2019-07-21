Orioles’ Wojciechowski has no-hitter vs Red Sox through 6

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Baltimore. AP Photo

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Asher Wojciechowski has a no-hitter through six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

Making his fourth start of the season, Wojciechowski was 0-3 with a 5.74 ERA going into Sunday's game at Camden Yards.

Facing the highest-scoring team in the majors, he's got a career-high nine strikeouts and has allowed only two baserunners — hitting Brock Holt with a pitch in the third inning and walking Holt in the sixth.

Wojciechowski has never pitched more than six innings before. He has thrown 85 pitches.

The Orioles lead 4-0 against Andrew Cashner, who was traded to Boston from Baltimore just eight days earlier.