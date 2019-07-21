Draper leads Lake County to 7-0 win over Peoria

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Zach Draper allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Lake County Captains over the Peoria Chiefs in a 7-0 win on Sunday.

Draper (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three.

Lake County scored five runs in the sixth, including a two-run single by Miguel Jerez. The Captains scored again in the seventh inning, when Ruben Cardenas hit a two-run home run.

Rodard Avelino (0-2) allowed five runs and got one out in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brandon Riley doubled and singled for the Chiefs. Peoria was held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Lake County staff recorded its eighth shutout of the year.