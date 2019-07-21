Mascarella’s sacrifice fly leads Idaho Falls over Billings in 10 innings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Wyatt Mascarella hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 4-3 win over the Billings Mustangs on Sunday.

Isaiah Henry scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Mustangs tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Eric Yang hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nate Scantlin.

Idaho Falls starter Nathan Webb went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He also struck out four and walked three. Jose Ramirez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Frainger Aranguren (2-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Henry homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.