Churlin scores winning run, Beloit beats South Bend 4-3 in walk-off finish

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Nick Osborne hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Anthony Churlin with the winning run in the seventh inning, as the Beloit Snappers beat the South Bend Cubs 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Churlin scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a sacrifice hit, advanced to second on catcher's interference and then went to third on a single by John Jones.

One batter earlier, Jones singled, scoring Joseph Pena to tie the game 3-3.

South Bend took a 3-0 lead after Jonathan Sierra hit a two-run single in the third inning and Eric Gonzalez scored on an error in the fourth. Beloit answered in the bottom of the inning when Max Schuemann hit a two-run double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Calvin Coker (1-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Brian Glowicki (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.