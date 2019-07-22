Romero carries Charlotte to 1-0 win over Jupiter

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Tommy Romero tossed a two-hit shutout, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 1-0 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Romero (9-2) struck out nine and walked one to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the second inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Jake Palomaki advanced to third on a double by Jermaine Palacios and then scored on a double by Palacios.

Tyler Jones (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Hammerheads were blanked for the 13th time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.

Charlotte improved to 9-2 against Jupiter this season.