Sports
Fitzgerald’s triple leads Salem-Keizer to 6-5 win over Boise
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Tyler Fitzgerald hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 6-5 win over the Boise Hawks on Monday. The Volcanoes swept the six-game series with the win.
The triple by Fitzgerald came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Volcanoes a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Alexander Canario hit a two-run double.
Boise cut the deficit to one after Aaron Schunk hit a two-run single in the seventh inning and Schunk hit an RBI single in the ninth.
Abel Adames (1-0) got the win in relief while Wander Cabrera (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
Salem-Keizer improved to 10-2 against Boise this season.
Comments