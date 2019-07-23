De Los Santos hits walk-off single in 10th, Vancouver beats Tri-City 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Luis De Los Santos hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Monday. With the victory, the Canadians swept the three-game series.

Adrian Ramos scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an intentional walk, advanced to second on a single by Jesus Lopez and then went to third on an out.

After Tri-City's Kelvin Alarcon scored on a single and Reinaldo Ilarraza scored when a runner was thrown out in the top of the eighth, Vancouver tied the game 3-3 with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including a single by Lopez that scored Trevor Schwecke.

Reliever Grayson Huffman (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Deacon Medders (0-2) allowed one run and got one out in the Northwest League game.

Vancouver remains undefeated against Tri-City this season at 6-0.