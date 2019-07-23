Garcia’s walk leads Harrisburg over New Hampshire in 8 innings

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Austin Davidson scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Harrisburg Senators to an 8-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Davidson scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error. The Senators later scored six more runs in the inning, including two RBI each from Dante Bichette and Nick Banks.

In the bottom of the inning, New Hampshire scored on a sacrifice fly by Logan Warmoth that brought home Forrest Wall. However, the rally ended when Brad Boxberger struck Nash Knight out to end the game.

The Senators scored one run in the sixth before New Hampshire answered with two in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 2-2.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Harrisburg's Tyler Mapes and New Hampshire's Yennsy Diaz delivered great starts. Mapes went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He also struck out three and walked one. Diaz allowed two runs and five hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked two.

Jordan Mills (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Vinny Nittoli (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Harrisburg remains undefeated (4-0) against New Hampshire this season.