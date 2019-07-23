Ready leads Batavia to 8-3 win over West Virginia

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Nic Ready hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Batavia Muckdogs defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 8-3 on Tuesday.

Ready hit a three-run shot in the third inning off Braxton Ashcraft and then hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Austin Roberts. Andres Sthormes homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Batavia left-hander Andrew Miller (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ashcraft (0-6) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.

With the win, Batavia improved to 3-1 against West Virginia this season.