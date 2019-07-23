Sports
Hopkins hits walk-off single, Billings beats Great Falls 1-0
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- TJ Hopkins hit a walk-off single, as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 1-0 on Tuesday.
Quin Cotton scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.
Ryan Dunne (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Nick Johnson (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
The Voyagers were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Mustangs' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.
