Centeno’s homer leads Pawtucket to 17-2 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Juan Centeno hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 17-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Tuesday.

The home run by Centeno capped a four-run inning and gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead after Tzu-Wei Lin hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Pawtucket later scored in four additional innings, including a six-run ninth, when Chad De La Guerra hit a two-run single and Jantzen Witte hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout.

Pawtucket right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Sam McWilliams (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over four innings.

Despite the loss, Durham is 3-1 against Pawtucket this season.