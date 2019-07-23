Hamby scores 24, Aces cruise past Storm 79-62

Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage shoots around Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

Dearica Hamby scored 24 points to lead five Las Vegas starters in double figures and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 79-62 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight home win.

Las Vegas had its lead trimmed to 57-51 early in the fourth quarter until going on a 17-5 run — with 3-pointers by Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. The Aces finished 9 of 20 from long distance.

Liz Cambage had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Las Vegas (13-6). Young added 13 points, Plum had 12 and Kayla McBride 11. Aces star A'ja Wilson, averaging 15.4 points, did not play after suffering an ankle injury last week in a 69-66 loss to Seattle.

Las Vegas shot just 35% from the field in the first half, but led 36-35.

Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark each scored 13 points for Seattle (12-9), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.