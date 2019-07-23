Charles’ single leads Yucatan to 7-2 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Art Charles hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 7-2 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Tuesday.

The single by Charles, part of a four-run inning, gave the Leones a 2-1 lead before Sebastian Valle hit a three-run double later in the inning.

Enrique Burgos (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jesus Garcia (5-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.