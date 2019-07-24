Brown leads Las Vegas to 9-6 win over El Paso

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Seth Brown hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 9-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday.

The home run by Brown came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Aviators a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Eric Campbell hit an RBI single, bringing home Sheldon Neuse.

The Aviators later added two runs in the fourth and one in the seventh. In the fourth, Neuse hit a two-run single, while Mark Payton hit an RBI double in the seventh.

A.J. Puk (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while El Paso starter Bryan Mitchell (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Josh Naylor doubled twice and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Chihuahuas. Austin Allen was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs.