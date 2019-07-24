Philadelphia visits Detroit after Nola’s strong outing

Philadelphia Phillies (53-48, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-66, fifth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-5, 4.87 ERA) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-7, 7.51 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Aaron Nola. Nola pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Detroit.

The Tigers are 13-35 in home games. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .290, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .339.

The Phillies are 23-27 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .415 as a unit. Scott Kingery leads the team with a slugging percentage of .522. The Phillies won the last meeting 3-2. Jose Alvarez earned his first victory and Roman Quinn went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Daniel Stumpf registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and is batting .249. Jeimer Candelario is 7-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and has 63 RBIs. Bryce Harper is 10-for-39 with six doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .235 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .207 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Jean Segura: day-to-day (heel), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).