Patrick Mahomes didn’t contain his excitement at seeing Travis Kelce at Chiefs’ camp

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce practices for first time since offseason ankle surgery Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce participated in his first practice since having offseason ankle surgery on the teams first day of training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

They spent the offseason at the Final Four, the Stanley Cup Final, a teammate’s wedding and on vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands.

It’s clear that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are friends off the field.

So you might think when they shared the field together at training camp, it wouldn’t be a big deal.

But, nope, Mahomes was thrilled to see Kelce, who missed offseason team activities after having ankle surgery, at training camp on Wednesday in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Chris Roush of KQTV in St. Joseph shared this fun video of Mahomes spotting Kelce on the field: