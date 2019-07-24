Cedrola’s double leads Daytona to 7-3 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Lorenzo Cedrola hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday.

The double by Cedrola scored Yonathan Mendoza and Bryant Flete to give the Tortugas a 5-3 lead.

The Tortugas later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Michael Beltre and Bruce Yari hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Michael Byrne (4-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jefry Valdez (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Daytona improved to 10-5 against Tampa this season.