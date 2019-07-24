Sports
Philip’s single leads Danville to 7-5 win over Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Beau Philip hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 7-5 win over the Greeneville Reds on Wednesday.
The single by Philip scored Michael Mateja and Cody Milligan and was the game's last scoring play.
Alex Camacho (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Anthony Zimmerman (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
For the Reds, Raul Juarez singled twice, scoring two runs. Garrett Wolforth singled three times, driving home two runs.
