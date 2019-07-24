Waters’ double leads Mississippi to 5-1 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Drew Waters hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 5-1 win over the Jackson Generals on Wednesday.

The double by Waters started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Braves a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Greyson Jenista hit a sacrifice fly and William Contreras hit a two-run home run.

The Braves tacked on another run in the fourth when Ray-Patrick Didder hit a solo home run.

Mississippi left-hander Tucker Davidson (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Emilio Vargas (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.

With the win, Mississippi improved to 9-4 against Jackson this season.