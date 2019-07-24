Sports
Lin’s double leads Pawtucket to 5-4 win over Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Tzu-Wei Lin hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday.
The double by Lin scored Jantzen Witte and Rusney Castillo to give the Red Sox a 5-3 lead.
Durham answered in the bottom of the frame when Jason Coats hit a solo home run to get within one.
Starter Josh A. Smith (5-2) got the win while Austin Pruitt (3-3) took the loss in relief in the International League game.
For the Bulls, Dalton Kelly doubled and singled, also stealing a base.
