Lin’s double leads Pawtucket to 5-4 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Tzu-Wei Lin hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday.

The double by Lin scored Jantzen Witte and Rusney Castillo to give the Red Sox a 5-3 lead.

Durham answered in the bottom of the frame when Jason Coats hit a solo home run to get within one.

Starter Josh A. Smith (5-2) got the win while Austin Pruitt (3-3) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

For the Bulls, Dalton Kelly doubled and singled, also stealing a base.