West Michigan beats Lansing 4-3

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Parker Meadows scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 4-3 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday.

The play came in the midst of a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, West Michigan took the lead when Andre Lipcius scored on a catcher's interference call.

The Lugnuts took a 3-1 lead when Jake Brodt scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Sandel De La Cruz (2-3) got the win in relief while Sean Rackoski (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Lugnuts, Johnny Aiello doubled and singled twice.