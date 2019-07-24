Weaver, Delgado lead Great Falls to 6-2 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Cabera Weaver hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Lency Delgado homered and had two hits as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Billings Mustangs 6-2 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Voyagers snapped a seven-game losing streak.

The home run by Weaver scored Joshua Rivera to give the Voyagers a 2-1 lead.

Billings answered in the bottom of the frame when Victor Ruiz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring TJ Hopkins to tie the game.

The Voyagers took the lead for good in the fourth when Delgado hit a solo home run.

Kaleb Roper (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Billings starter Miguel Medrano (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.