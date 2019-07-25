Knight, Hill lead the way for Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Caleb Knight homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Eugene Emeralds beat the Boise Hawks 8-3 on Wednesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Emeralds.

Darius Hill doubled and singled three times with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Eugene.

Boise cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after Trevor Boone drew a bases-loaded walk and Bladimir Restituyo scored on a groundout.

Eugene answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Knight and Hill hit RBI singles en route to the three-run lead.

The Emeralds later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Hill hit an RBI single, while Edmond Americaan hit an RBI single, bringing home Hill in the eighth.

Chris Kachmar (4-0) got the win in relief while Boise starter Alfredo Garcia (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.