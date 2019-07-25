Cleveland leads Brooklyn to 9-4 win over Tri-City

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Matt Cleveland allowed just three hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones over the Tri-City ValleyCats in a 9-4 win on Thursday.

Cleveland (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing three runs.

Brooklyn took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Jose Mena that scored Joe Genord.

Edgardo Sandoval (0-2) allowed four runs and got two outs in the New York-Penn League game.